1 hour ago

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku , has expressed confidence in President Akufo Addo and his government, saying that the ruling party will win the 2020 general elections even without a new voters’ register.

He stated emphatically that, even though the New Patriotic Party has been consistent on the compilation of a new voters register, the National Democratic Congress will find it difficult to convince Ghanaians on why they should re-elect former President John Dramani Mahama, hence President Akufo Addo will be victorious in the 2020 elections.

Sammy Awuku made this statements when speaking to Accra based Kingdom FM.

“We as a political party, the New Patriotic Party, we have been consistent on this new voters register.

“Whilst in opposition, even as at 2012, we complained about the current voters’ register. And when you look at Ghana’s population and its number of voters, it’s the highest in the world for over 60% of a population to cast their vote during an election.

“Voters register or no register, I can confidently tell you that any register that will be use for 2020 general elections will be completely different from what was used in 2016. Because you have done limited registration in 2017 and by law it obvious that some persons will surely turn 18 within every year, therefore the EC must put in measures to ensure all these persons are given the mandate to go through the needed registration processes”.he added.