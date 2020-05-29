1 hour ago

A Political scientist, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has urged the Electoral Commission to find ways of creating a friendly atmosphere in the political arena ahead of this year’s general elections.

Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Prof. Gyampo intimated that it’s not healthy for the Election Management Body to look on while the largest opposition continues to hold grudges against them.

“The point is that the Electoral Commission has the mandate, but they should not overly hype their mandate. They should find a way of reaching out to those who disagree with them, so that they can ultimately win their support.” he told Anopa Kasapa Morning show host Kweku Owusu Adjei.

He said “over the years the Electoral Commission has not done so well in building consensus insisting the Commission must take the right steps to restore confidence among the opposition political parties.

“They should be cautious in exercising their mandate. The unrestrained exercise on the insistence on mandate, particularly in the case of polarization and tension will bring chaos and conflict.”

The main opposition NDC has taken a strong position to fight the EC’s resolve to start the compilation of a new voters’ register ahead of this year’s elections.

It believes the EC’s scheduled date for the compilation of the voters’ register cannot happen.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor told Kasapa 102.5 FM that the nebulous information provided by the election management body on the exercise feeds into the suspicion that the EC is not ready for the registration.

“If you look at the C.I and compare to their perceived activities all things being equal we can get a certified register ready by the first week in December. And what time will you issue the writ of election? Meanwhile, the writ of election should be issued after you have a certified register. ” he told host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa Morning Show.

The Electoral Commission is scheduled to begin the compilation of a new voters’ register in June 2020 ahead of the December polls.

This was made known by the EC during last Wednesday’s IPAC meeting which was boycotted by the main opposition NDC.

According to the EC, the new voter registration exercise is scheduled to begin by the end of June by which time the C.I which is currently before parliament would have matured.