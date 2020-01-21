1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party [NPP] Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has asked members of the NDC to seize their heated arguments and reserve their strength to convince the Electoral Commission with facts in the meeting arranged by the Eminent Advisory Committee.

“ . . Reserve your strength to convince the EC to tow your line and stop the numerous demonstrations which will not solve your problems but waste your resources and energy,” he said.

According to him, he is not surprised members of the NDC have started putting unnecessary pressure on the EC boss because it is a planned agreement they have deliberately done as a party to embark on towards the upcoming elections.

“NDC as a political party has already drawn their plans towards the 2020 general elections, of which one of their greatest strategies is to attack the credibility and integrity of the EC boss and her electoral process, painting her as not fit for work,” he said.

The Eminent Advisory Committee is a 21-member Eminent Advisory Committee formed by the EC to enhance engagement and interactions between it and the public as Ghana prepares for the 2020 general elections.

The committee, chaired by a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short, is part of EC's new approach of maintaining an open door that invites and responds to the concerns and interests of the citizenry.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political show, Patrick Boamah established that "you have every right to demonstrate on matters you are not pleased with, so is the EC also bind by law to take decisions for the betterment of the nation”.