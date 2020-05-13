2 hours ago

Acting Director for Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Mrs. Sylvia Annoh has advised Ghanaians to remain calm as the electoral authority will communicate compilation schedule when ready.

Her reaction comes on the back of reports that the country’s voters’ registration exercise will commence soon since the electoral management body has opened for tenders to secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for carrying out the registration.

However, speaking to GhanaWeb, the head of communications at the EC, Mrs. Sylvia Annoh, said her outfit will communicate to the general public on the compilation schedule when all is set to commence.

“The compilation exercise will happen. PPEs secured will be used to ensure that we observe safety protocols as we carry out with the exercise. For now, the general public should remain calm. We will communicate the schedule when ready.”

She noted that, in view of the ban imposed on public gatherings by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, a new date for the registration will be announced.

“The Commission wishes to assure the general public that it is taking the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and safeguard them from the virus”.

Mrs. Annoh further gave the assurance that it will put in place concrete measures including providing sanitisers at all polling stations and providing a conducive atmosphere at all registration centres in a bid to protect citizens from the virus.

In March 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) said the new voters’ register exercise will go ahead despite coronavirus scare.