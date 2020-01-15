31 minutes ago

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go to court if they are not okay with the decision to compile a new voters’ register.

The NDC has vowed to resist a decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters' register ahead of the December 2020 elections.

On Saturday, they took to the streets of Tamale to demonstrate against the decision in a protest tagged ‘Tikusiya’.

However, the Central Regional Minister says that is not the way to go as the appropriate forum is the law court.

"Go by the law; go to the doorsteps of the law . . . if you want to resolve issues which in your opinion the Electoral Commission is not taking the necessary steps, the forum to resolve those matters is not the streets, it is in court,” he said on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’.

