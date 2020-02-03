7 hours ago

Newly signed Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh is set to miss the first round of the Ghana Premier League over delayed International Transfer Certificate.

Report says that, Tetteh's former club Trau have rescinded to release the ITC of the player to the Phobians.

Speaking to the Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC), Elvis Herman Hesse, he said his side are sweating over the ITC of the player and us hoping it comes on time.

According to him, if the Phobians do not get the ITC on time, he will be registered in the second transfer window which has been slated for March 26, 2020.