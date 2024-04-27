6 hours ago

Sheffield United's fate was sealed in a disappointing defeat as Newcastle United staged a remarkable comeback to secure a comprehensive victory at St James' Park.

Anel Ahmedhodzic handed the visitors an early lead, capitalizing on Gustavo Hamer's precise delivery to nod home from close range.

Despite Sheffield United's early dominance, Newcastle fought back, with Alexander Isak equalizing in the 26th minute from Jacob Murphy's assist.

The Blades continued to threaten, with Ben Brereton Diaz denied by a crucial block and Mason Holgate hitting the woodwork.

However, it was Newcastle who took the lead early in the second half, courtesy of Bruno Guimaraes' clinical finish from Anthony Gordon's cross.

Isak extended Newcastle's lead from the penalty spot after Holgate fouled Gordon, before Ben Osborn's own goal added to Sheffield United's woes.

Callum Wilson, coming off the bench, marked his return with a goal, his first in the Premier League since October.

Despite being awarded a late penalty, Sheffield United's hopes were dashed as the decision was overturned by VAR, confirming their relegation.

The defeat leaves them ten points adrift of safety with only three games remaining, while Newcastle's victory sees them maintain their seventh position, boosting their chances of European qualification for the next season.