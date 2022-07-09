3 hours ago

Newcastle United is weighing up a move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after being priced out of a move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

The Saudi-backed Premier League side has been interested in the Leverkusen forward but the Germans are demanding more than 60 million pounds.

This has forced Eddie Howe to look elsewhere for reinforcement as they build a formidable team for next season.

Hudson -Odoi burst onto the season under Maurizio Sarri but after flashes of his talent has failed to convince the club that he is the next big thing Chelsea went to all lengths to keep him out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

He has flattered to deceive failing to hit the heights that his enormous talents promised whiles coming through the Chelsea academy and playing for the England youth team.

The Blues under new ownership are looking to rebuild the squad with the imminent arrival of Raheem Sterling from Man City, Raphina from Leeds, and Nathan Ake among others.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 72 appearances in the English Premier League winning the Champions League, Super Cup, and the World Club Championship Cup.

Hudson-Odoi made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season.

The 21-year-old, who earns £120,000 a week, scored one goal and provided two assists in those games.