3 hours ago

Board of Directors of Halifax Ladies F.C lead by Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo held a maiden meeting to a discuss new directions for the newly acquired Women’s premier league side over the weekend.

Also in attendance were some members of the existing technical and backroom staff as well as the communication team.

The round table discussion was aimed at analyzing the current situation of the club, and also finding ways of revamping every aspect of the club including the existing playing body ahead of the 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League.

The new board believes in education through sports, branding and digitalization and has a vision of making the club the best in the women’s football fraternity.

With the new breeze blowing across, the club is set to announce major changes in its management, technical and other backroom staffs in the coming days.

Halifax Ladies ended the first round of the 2019/2020 Women’s Premier League with four draws, a win and two losses.