4 hours ago

Accommodation for students on the campus of UPSA has received a massive boost with the completion of a new 1600-bed capacity hostel facility.

The new students’ hostel was handed over to the management of the University at a brief ceremony on Thursday, March 31 at the precincts of the UPSA Main Hostel.

The ultra-modern hostel complex has facilities such as CCTV cameras, an elevator, study/reading rooms, Junior Common Rooms (JCR), a laundry area as well as other auxiliary amenities.

The rooms also have individual electricity meters to prevent waste and also ensure high energy conservation.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey expressed his delight and satisfaction with the successful completion of the project which began some 24 months ago.

He said the new hostel facility would go a long way to ameliorate the accommodation challenges experienced by students.

Prof. Amartey disclosed that work on an additional hostel complex with a bed capacity of 1,650, is progressing speedily and that the facility is scheduled to be completed in July this year.

Chairman of the Governing Council of UPSA, Dr. Kofi Ohene-Konadu, thanked both students and staff for their support over the years, and also commended Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, the contractor of the project.



He urged students to adopt a sense of ownership of the facility by observing a high-maintenance culture.

Mr. Kafui Bimpeh, Group Head of Business Banking at Access Bank, said the bank was proud to be associated with UPSA. He added that the bank is open to continuing its partnership with UPSA to enable the university to meet its infrastructural needs.

UPSA currently has a build and transfer agreement with Access Bank, and so far, the University has honoured all its financial obligations to the bank.

The new hostel will be officially commissioned in May 2022.

Source: UPSA