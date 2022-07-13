36 minutes ago

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC has appointed former Ghana midfielder Mohammed Gargo as the club's new coach.

The former BA United coach has signed a three-year contract with his new club.

He replaces Boniface Ayipah who helped the club secure promotion from the Division One League with Ayipah dropping to the assistant coach role.

Ayipah who holds a CAF license B did not have the requisite CAF license A to be a head coach of a Premier League side and revealed after the club's qualification that he was ready to serve as an assistant coach.

The Bono-based club announced the appointment of Gargo Mohammed with a post on their official twitter handle.

"We are happy to announce the signing of Coach MOHAMMED GARGO as our new head coach for the next 3 years"

Mohammed Gargo started his coaching career in February 2010 with New Edubiase his first club before being named manager of RTU on August 2010.

He was in charge of RTU till November 2012 when the club suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League under his watch.

In March 2015, he then took charge of BA United baut after just a single match he was sacked after accusing his own players of indulging in betting.

He also had a short stint with Okwahu United where he also fell out with his own players.

In September 2018 Namibian Premier League club Tura Magic F.C. signed a contract with Gargo as their head coach.