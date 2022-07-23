1 hour ago

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Samartex FC has appointed experienced gaffer Abdul Malik Mohammed.

He will be in charge of youth team and also women football at the newly promoted club after signing a two year deal with the team.

The club secured promotion into the elite division from the Division One League zone Two.

A club statement reads, “We’re delighted to announce experienced tactician Abdul Malik Mohammed as our new Director in Charge of Youth and Women football.

“The former Coach of Skyy FC joins us on two-year deal, having worked as the Western Regional Youth Development Coach.”

He will link up with his former colleague at Skyy FC Paul Anyaba who is now Business Management Officier at FC Samartex.

Coach Abdul Malik Mohammed has in the past coached Division One League side Skyy FC.