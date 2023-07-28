1 hour ago

The renowned Ayew family, known for producing exceptional footballers for Ghana's national team, may soon witness the rise of the next generation to carry on their football legacy.

Razan Ayew, a talented nine-year-old, is capturing hearts on social media with a video showcasing his footballing prowess alongside his father, Jordan Ayew, and uncle, Andre Ayew.

The Ayew family has a long-standing association with football excellence in Ghana, starting with the legendary Abedi Ayew, extending to Solar Ayew, and currently represented by Jordan and Andre Ayew.

As both Jordan and Andre approach the latter stages of their illustrious careers, the emergence of young Razan as a potential football prodigy has ignited excitement among football enthusiasts in Ghana.

In the circulating video, Razan Ayew displayed remarkable skill and composure during an all-star match at Nania Park. Fearlessly taking on footballers of his father's age, the young talent dribbled past two defenders with a clever dummy move before delivering a precise pass to his uncle and Ghana's national team captain, Andre Ayew.

The all-star matches held at Nania Park provide an opportunity for current and former football stars to stay in shape and continue enjoying the sport they love. With the promising talent showcased by Razan Ayew, it seems that the legacy of the Ayew family in Ghanaian football is set to continue with the rise of the next generation.

VIDEO BELOW: