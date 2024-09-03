2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to investigate the numerous scandals that have occurred under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

During the launch of the second edition of the party’s 2024 Manifesto, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, detailed the policies the NDC plans to implement to enhance good governance and combat corruption if they win the 2024 elections.

Ablakwa pointed out several key scandals that the party intends to probe, including the management and expenditures related to COVID-19, the SML, ‘Agyapa’ deal, Maths Sets, PDS, Sky Train project, Pwalugu Dam, “Appearance Fees,” Ambulance Spare Parts, and illegal sole-sourced contracts, among others.

“[We will] Launch inquiries into the numerous scandals that have rocked the nation under the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government. These inquiries shall include investigations into Ghana’s COVID-19 management and expenditures and the SML, ‘Agyapa’, Maths Sets, PDS, Sky Train, Pwalugu Dam, ‘Appearance Fees’, Ambulance Spare Parts scandals, illegal sole-sourced contracts scandals, among others.”

He further stated that, they would investigate State capture and recover all looted lands across the country.

The North Tongu MP added that they would reopen investigations into major unresolved cases, including the Ayawaso West Wuogon election violence, the 2020 election-related killings, and the unresolved murders of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and Silas Wulochamey.