36 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to investigate and prosecute persons behind the controversial “Agyapadie” document when it comes to power.

The NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said this during the NDC’s Moment of Truth Series press conference on Wednesday.

This was while he pledged the next NDC administration’s commitment to recover or stolen funds and also subject all sole-sourced contracts to scrutiny.

Mr Gyamfi assured Ghanaians that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama will not allow persons responsible for the current state of the country to evade prosecution.

“Fellow countrymen and women, you can be rest assured, that under the next NDC/Mahama government these sleazy, illegal and inflated sole-sourced contracts will be investigated and the “Agyapadie” thieves prosecuted.”

“More importantly, stolen funds will be retrieved for the state for development and all those found culpable shall be dealt with in accordance with law. This same level of accountability will be extended to members of a future NDC government, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

The leaked document claims to expose a scheme by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to seize state assets.

But President Akufo-Addo has rubbished its content, stating it is fabricated by political opponents.

Reflecting on past experiences, he recounted how he was the target of numerous false and malicious stories in the lead-up to the 2008, 2012, and 2016 presidential elections

He mentioned that similar tactics are being used again, with the ‘Agyapadie’ document being spread by opposition operatives as evidence of a scheme to annex state assets.

However, former President Mahama has fought off the assertion.

Mr Mahama has questioned that if the document was fabricated, how about its implementation and suggested that, its “implementation is evidence of its authenticity.”

Source: Adom News