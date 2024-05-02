4 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has said his future government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

The former President pledged in a post on X formerly Twitter on Thursday.

This comes after the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice advised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) against pursuing money laundering investigations into the activities of Madam Dapaah.

Upon a request for advice by EOCO on the matter, the AG’s office, in a letter dated April 25, 2024, stated that the OSP did not submit the report on its collaborative investigation with the FBI to EOCO.

The Attorney General’s office revealed that the request from the Special Prosecutor’s office for EOCO lacked sufficient grounds.

The Special Prosecutor’s office made the request after the discovery of over 1 million dollars and other suspicious items in the former minister’s residence.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng at a news conference said the investigation has identified strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring.

However, prosecuting matters related to the investigation is beyond its mandate, as that falls solely within the jurisdiction of EOCO, hence handed over the case.

Following the A-G’s advice, legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has called on EOCO boss, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah to resign.

According to him, the EOCO boss has not done a good job in handling the case since the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, handed it over.

The Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII), Mary Awelana Addah, has also said EOCO could have conducted a more thorough investigation.