3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak is hell bent on closing the massive infrastructure deficit the club faces currently as works on the Pobiman Academy project briskly takes shape.

For so long the club has only boasted with their exploits on the field in the past but as the oldest football club in Ghana, have nothing to show for in terms of facilities.

Until recently Hearts did not even have a training pitch of their own until under the reign of Mark Noonan who forcibly made the club use Pobiman.

But that sorry tales will soon be history as the club is busily working on developing the Pobiman Academy into a state of the art facility.

According the managing director of the club, Mr Frederick Moore, there are plans to construct their own stadium in the near future.

Hearts have since its formation been using the state owned Accra Sports Stadium but he says after they finish with Pobiman Academy Project their next step will be constructing their own stadium.

“We have plans of building a stadium in the coming years...oh yeah it's in the plans of the Hearts of Oak board," Moore told Happy FM.

"I can't say more about it for now because we're yet to select the location of the edifice.

"Our focus is on the Pobiman Academy Project now... it'll be ready in few months," he concluded.