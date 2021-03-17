1 hour ago

Ghanaians have been served notice to ready themselves up for the payment of the freebies enjoyed in 2020 when parts of the country went under a lockdown as part of measures by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated the citizenry will have to pay for the free provision of water and electricity introduced by the government.

You will recall that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in April 2020, announced a free utility package for the vulnerable in the country to lessen the COVID-19 negative impact on them.

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo delivering his 21st address indicated that the government intends to continue to support the most vulnerable in our society following the difficulties occasioned by the pandemic.

But Mr. Oppong Nkrumah speaking on Joy News' PM Express program explained that the government has spent about ¢19 billion on coronavirus-related issues which include the relief package, so for the people to continue enjoying the said package, they must be ready to pay.

“Ghana has spent about ¢19 billion on Covid-19 related issues and that includes the relief package on the utilities. But that 19 billion cedis has to be paid for at some point, the liabilities we have incurred has to be paid for,” he told Evans Mensah Monday night.

Commenting on this development, Ghanaian media personality and news anchor with Citi TV/FM, Frema Adunyame advised that, next time, Ghanaians should find out about rules and guidelines that come with free packages.

“Next time when you hear FREE, ask for terms and conditions!” She wrote on Facebook sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.