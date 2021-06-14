1 hour ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) led by its Chief Executive, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby has joined several high-profile personalities to participate in the Green Ghana Tree Planting Exercise dubbed “The Green Ghana Project”.

The Chief Executive, together with her Deputies in charge of Operations & Admin/HR, Mrs Vivian Addo-Cobbiah and Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden among other NHIS staff, planted more than fifteen (15) trees at the premises of the Greater Accra NHIA Regional Office.

This serves as the Authority’s way of contributing to this key national exercise aimed at protecting the ecosystem against adverse degradation.

The Green Ghana Project is a Government of Ghana initiative of preserving and protecting the environment and forests by planting five (5) million trees in one day.

Speaking after the tree planting exercise, CEO of NHIA, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby encouraged Ghanaians to embark on this worthy course and reaffirmed the NHIA’s commitment to supporting the Government’s objective of ‘greening’ our environment.

Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby indicated that, aside from the environmental preservation value of this exercise, this project will positively impact individuals' health, which is of keen interest to the National Health Insurance Scheme.

She reiterated that the tree planting exercise will be replicated in all NHIS regional and district offices across the country.