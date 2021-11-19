6 minutes ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in partnership with PharmAccess Ghana on November 18th successfully organized a public forum on data analytics dubbed, "NHIA Data Day."

As an integral part of the 2021 National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Week Celebration, the event, held at the Ghana Shippers Authority conference room in Accra, offered other participants the opportunity to join via zoom.

The PharmAccess sponsored forum, which brought together stakeholders in the health sector aimed at strengthening the NHIA’s capacity and to stimulate its ambition as a data-driven health insurer.

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby's presentation centered on the Evolution of NHIS for UHC in Ghana.

PharmAccess Country Director, Dr. Maxwell Antwi and Deputy Director, NHIA Claims Processing Centre (CPC), Accra, Dr. Yaw Opoku-Boateng jointly made a presentation on the NHIA Data Analytics, insights and learnings for health financing and delivery.

The NHIA Deputy Director, Actuarial, Mr. Magnus Owusu-Agyemang’s presentation highlighted the Authority’s Actuarial Modeling, insights and learnings for NHIS Benefit Package revision.

In his opening remarks, the NHIA Board Chair, Dr. Ernest K. P Kwarko declared zero tolerance for illegal fees charged by some credentialed service providers (Copayments) for services covered by the Scheme.

He called for concerted efforts to sustain the NHIS, as Ghana is poised to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

He reassured the consuming public and development partners that the NHIA will continue to make decisions that will satisfy the health needs of all members of the NHIS.

Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby in her presentation stated that social auditing, transparency and accountability remain the Authority's topmost priority.

She said the Scheme remained a cardinal instrument to provide healthcare to all residents in Ghana, for which reason enrollment is mandatory.

"The NHIS is the vehicle and the road on which UHC drives. UHC by 2030 is not a mirage, it is achievable. We are committed to this agenda," Dr. Selby reaffirmed.

According to her, 80 percent of the Scheme's members renewed their membership using the short code *929# of the homegrown mobile technology.

She disclosed that 214,823 NHIS members linked their cards to the Ghana card and that over 15 million records have been transferred from the National Identification Authority (NIA) to the NHIA.

NHIA Digital Revolution

The NHIA transition towards a paperless system is on track in line with the national digitization drive.

The Mobile Renewal platform, Electronic cash payments and online Credentialing are some groundbreaking innovations.

The Mobile Renewal Service platform offers ease and convenience to members and also gives them the opportunity to provide feedback on their attendance to the NHIA credentialed service providers.

PharmAccess Ghana

PharmAccess provides technical assistance (e.g., capacity building, advice, and data analytics) to make the NHIA a data-driven insurer and knowledge institute that capitalizes on the disruptive potential of technology to create value out of its own data.

PharmAccess focuses on the root causes that hamper health care financing and investments towards equitable and quality health care in sub-Saharan Africa.

Working as an innovator and catalyst for pragmatic solutions that can be adopted, adapted, and scaled by partners.

The PharmAccess integrated approach addresses both the demand and supply side of the health care system and uses the opportunities that mobile technology and data provide to leapfrog development in health markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

With the aim to inspire viable and resilient health markets that provide access to care for millions of people in Africa.

Source: peacefmonline.com