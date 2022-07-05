3 hours ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has indicated that efforts are underway to include mental health conditions in an insurance package, under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Okoe Boye said this at the inauguration of a new board for the Mental Health Authority (MHA) last week.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu inaugurated the board chaired by Mrs Estelle Appiah, who was also the chair of the previous board last week.

It is the third board of the authority since the Act was passed in 2012.

There were five members of the 11 member board present for the inauguration.

They are Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, who also served on the previous boards; Prof. Angela Ofori Atta, also on the previous board; Mrs Keelson from the Attorney-General's Department and Prof Akwasi Osei, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority.

The Minister charged the board to join hands with him to ensure the challenges of the Authority are solved and mental health care in the country receives the desired attention.

The chairman of the board, Mrs Estelle Appiah, promised on behalf of her colleague board members, to ensure that all outstanding policies are developed.

In attendance to witness the inauguration was Dr Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority who indicated that efforts were underway to include mental health conditions in the insurance package.