Nhyira Charities Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education and improving underprivileged communities, has made substantial contribution to Montonsua D/A Primary & JHS in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The gesture is part of the Foundation's activities to mark this year's World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Sanitary pads were given to the adolescent females in order for them to stay timely in school even when it was that time of the month.

The Foundation stated that it aims to offer students the necessary support on World Menstrual Hygiene Day in order to empower young girls and help them develop the confidence that would encourage their continued involvement in education.

Nhyira Charities Foundation also donated exercise books to the students to exemplifies its constant commitment to education.

They promised that they will continue to provide children with the resources they need to improve their academic performance and foster intellectual development.

The team extended its appreciation to the dedicated staff of Montonsua D/A Primary & JHS, whose tireless efforts in educating and nurturing the students have made a lasting impact on the community.

Also, they extend their gratitude to all donors, supporters, and partners who have contributed to this noble cause.

The teachers thanked Nhyira Charities Foundation for their kindness on the adolescent girls and the students in general.

On their part, the students conveyed their sincere gratitude to the Foundation for the support.

About Nhyira Charity Foundation

Nhyira Charities Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving underprivileged communities. The foundation works tirelessly through strategic partnerships and philanthropic initiatives to create equal opportunities, empower youth, and drive sustainable change in Ghana and beyond.