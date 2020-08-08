26 minutes ago

They were the movers and shakers of Sports in the Garden City,they were undoubtedly the most listened to Sports Station in the whole of Kumasi and beyond.

But Bronzy and Dr Kwaku Oteng have inflicted serious body blows on them that has barely left them comatose.

With the exception of the impeccable , brilliant Sports analyst Bismark Owusu Bempah aka Ayala, every other member of the crew departed for pastures anew at ABN's Pure FM.

The rebuilding exercise is on with new head of sports Bismark Owusu Bempah aka Ayala and the management keen to retake their place among the elite sports shows in the city.

Countryman Songo was temporarily brought to steady the almost sinking ship but after a week he had to return to Accra for his fire for fire show.

Richard Smith Donkor formerly of Boss FM has been thrusted in the hot seat but Nhyira is still on the haunt for undoubtedly a very big fish in the Sports industry who prematurely retired for the riches of the corporate world.

The management of Nyhira FM has been locked up in discussions with this big fish for some time now with an agreement close to being finalized.

He has in the past worked with Space FM, Skyy FM, Fox Fm, Metro Fm, Hot Fm,Asempa FM,Happy FM and a multiple award winner.

Don't be surprised when you hear a very familiar voice full of wit, humor and a unique sense of interviewing skills as host of Nhyira Power Sports.

He is a trained teacher and a graduate from the University of Education Winneba and holds a Masters Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication honours in 2015 from the Sikkim Manipal University.

The new host of the Nhyira FM Sports show holds over 17 years experience in radio having worked in Sunyani, Kumasi and Accra.

He is an old student of Prempeh College in Kumasi and Wesley College where he studied Mathematics and Physical Education.