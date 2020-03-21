1 hour ago

The National Identification Authority has been forced by a court order to suspend the registration exercise that was underway in the Eastern Region effective Saturday 21st March 2020.

The Authority who were adamant of not stopping the exercise were forced to do so by an interlocutory injunction application filed at the High Court by two individuals, effectively restraining the Authority from continuing with the mass Ghana Card registration.

In a memo to staff, the NIA stated that until the determination of the application for an interlocutory injunction by the court, the registration exercise remains suspended.

“All staff are required to report for work and render proper accounting of registration equipment, materials and consumables in their custody to the Senior Registration Officers (SROs) with immediate effect”, the memo stated.

"SROs are to hand over these items to the District Registration Officers who are to confirm the inventory while they await further directives from the Head of Operations, Col. Peter Kofi Ghansah (Rtd)."

The authority have been forced to halt their operations in the Eastern Region due to the court order of an interlocutory injunction which seeks to preserve the status quo and prevent a party from carrying on with an activity/action till the final determination of the substantive matter.

The NIA have been under incessant pressure from almost all quarters to suspend the registration exercise in the Eastern Region.

There have been calls from the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Pharmaceutical Council, CHRAJ, NUGS and many other bodies for the exercise to be suspended following the President's announcement that all public gatherings should be halted while schools are closed down on Sunday 15th March 2020.

But the NIA were adamant and stiff necked that the exercise will go on regardless of the President's order as they were complying with the necessary protocols until the court order forced them to suspend the exercise in the Eastern Region.

STATEMENT BELOW: