The National Identification Authority (NIA) will resume the mass registration which it suspended in the Eastern Region on March 21, 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement by the authority states that the exercise will take place between June 18 – 27, 2020.

Also planned, was a countrywide mop-up exercise without the Eastern Region.

The ongoing issuance of the Ghana card, which commenced on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 5,635 registration centres across the country and set to continue till Thursday, June 18, 2020, would enable approximately 3,934,073 Ghanaians who could not receive their cards during the mass registration exercise to do so.

The cards, according to the NIA, are being issued to Ghanaians at the same centres where they registered during the mass registration exercise. As on Monday, some 800,000 Ghanaians received the Ghana card since the commencement of the exercise last Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

All persons who registered but had not received their Ghana Cards were requested to go to the registration centre where they registered to pick up their card, the NIA announced, adding that “to receive the card, a Ghanaian must present the registration application form, the print out or receipt given at the time of registration, or provide other relevant information to be cross-checked against his/her photograph and personal details contained in a Registration Centre Album.”

The authority has said that any Ghanaian with concerns about the card issuance process may contact NIA.

“By the end of the exercise on June 18, 2020, over 11 million Ghanaians will possess the Ghana card, which they may use for social, economic and political purposes. Out of that number, a total of 10,295,578 Ghanaians will be aged 18 years and over,” the NIA stated.

It is expected that a total of 16.7million Ghanaians will have been registered and issued with Ghana cards when the mop-up exercise is completed, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.