3 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that effective Monday, August 15, 2022, its electronic card replacement and update of personal information (change or correction of personal records) services currently available at its offices nationwide, will be offered at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Applicants opting for these services will be required to complete and sign an electronic request form in person, which must undergo an approval process.

Applicants requesting either card replacement service or update of personal information service have been advised to take note of the following:

A. Card Replacement Service:

1. Replacement of lost, stolen, damaged, or defective cards will attract a fee of Ghc30.00 which must be made with either the:

a. CalBank Mobile Banking Platform with short code *771#; or

b. CalBank Online Mobile App; or

c. At a CalBank Branch Office NB – NIA will not accept cash payments for the replacement service.

2. All applications must be supported with a Police Extract; and

3. Applicants must bring along their damaged or defective Ghana Cards where applicable.

B. Update of Personal Information Service:

1. Any update, which changes the information printed on the face of the Ghana Card already issued to an applicant, will attract a fee of Ghc30.00. The list of updates that attract a fee of Ghc30.00 is as follows:

a. Change or Correction of Applicant’s Name

b. Change or Correction of the order of Applicant’s Name

c. Correction or Addition of Applicant’s Previous Name or Maiden Name

d. Correction of Applicant’s Date of Birth

e. Change or Correction of the Nationality of Applicant

f. Correction of Applicant’s Gender

g. Change or Correction of Applicant’s Height

2. All other updates, which do not result in the printing of a new Ghana Card for an applicant, are FREE of charge. The list of free updates is as follows:

a. Change or Correction of Residential Address

b. Change or Correction of Digital Address Code

c. Change or Addition of Postal Address

d. Correction of Hometown details

e. Correction of Place of Birth details

f. Addition or Change of telephone numbers and/or email address

g. Change of Marital Status

h. Addition or Change of Government IDs e.g. Voter ID Card, SSNIT Card, NHIS Card, etc.

i. Change of Disability Status

j. Change or Addition of details of Spouse

k. Change of Next-of-Kin details

l. Correction of details of Parents

m. Change of Level of Education

n. Change of Occupation

o. Change or Correction of color of hair and/or eyes

3. The Ghc30.00 fee for all fee-paying update services must be made with either the:

a. CalBank Mobile Banking Platform with short code *771#; or

b. CalBank Online Mobile App; or

c. At a CalBank Branch Office

NB – NIA will not accept cash payments for the update service at the Elwak Stadium.

4. All applicants for the update service will be required to provide the reason for the update and must support the request with evidence. Examples of the documents required to update personal information are as follows:

a. Correction of Name/Correction of spelling or order of Name – Birth Certificate or passport used during registration for the Ghana Card that shows the correct name of the applicant.

b. Change of Name – Gazette Notification confirming applicant’s Name Change (affidavits will not be accepted).

c. Correction of Date of Birth – A Birth Certificate or Ghana Passport used by the applicant during registration for his/her Ghana Card. NB – NIA will not change an applicant’s date of birth but will only correct the date of birth if it was wrongly captured during registration for the Ghana Card.

d. Addition of or change of details of Institutional IDs – Document/ID from the relevant institution confirming the details.

e. Correction of names of father and/or mother – A document that existed before the applicant’s registration for the Ghana Card and confirms the names of the parents e.g. a Birth Certificate or a Marriage Certificate of the applicant.

f. Change from a foreign nationality to Ghanaian (foreigners) – A Certificate of Naturalization, an Oath of Allegiance document, and the Non-Citizen Ghana Card of the applicant.

g. Change from foreign nationality to Ghanaian (dual citizens) – A Birth Certificate that confirms the nationality of the applicant, a Dual-Citizenship Card if the applicant has one, and a valid Ghana Passport if the applicant has one.

h. Change of occupation – documentary evidence supporting the change such as a professional certificate of the applicant or record of employment.

i. Change of level of education – Applicant’s school records confirming course taken or new educational level.

j. Change of Disability Status – Statement or letter on a hospital or doctor’s or medical professional’s letterhead, statements, records, or letters from an agency of Government that issues or provides disability benefits.

“Applicants should take note that not every request for an update or replacement will be handled on the day it is made. Review of requests may take longer than a day. Applicants will be required to pay the statutory fee only when requests are approved and NOT before”, the NIA said in a statement.

Source: citifmonline