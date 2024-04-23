53 minutes ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced plans to charge GH¢125 or GH¢420 for the replacement of the Ghana Card from Tuesday, May 1, 2024.

This fee increase aligns with the stipulations outlined in the ‘Fees and Charges’ (Miscellaneous Provision Regulations, 2023) L.I. 2481. The new pricing structure will affect individuals seeking to obtain or renew their national identification cards, also known as Ghana Cards, as well as those who need to update their existing information.

The NIA urges citizens to be aware of these upcoming fee changes and to make necessary arrangements for any registration or data update requirements they might have in the coming months. The revised fee structure is part of the Authority’s broader efforts to streamline its operations and maintain the quality of its services.