1 hour ago

The National Insurance Commission has impounded over ten commercial and private vehicles for not possessing genuine motor insurance, Kasapafmonline has reported.

The exercise with the support from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service is to clamp down on patrons and dealers of fake motor insurance, in a bid to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles, while protecting the interest of policyholders and the general public.

Western Regional Manager for the Commission, Justice Peprah Agyei told Kasapa News his outfit is ensuring every vehicle plying the roads in the region and beyond has valid motor insurances in order to ensure that passengers, in particular, are well protected during motor accidents.

Justice Peprah Agyei encouraged passengers, to ensure that before they board any commercial vehicle, they will check if the vehicle in question has valid insurance by dialing the MID short code *920*57#, to ensure they are adequately secured.