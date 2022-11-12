1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made it a second consecutive win for Asante Kotoko at the Akoon Park as they compounded the misery of home side Medeama on Saturday.

Nicholas Mensah was the hero for Asante Kotoko as a solo run from the right side was enough for him to score the only goal of the game in the second half.

The away side started the game very well as Mensah won a free kick which was sent wide by Augustine Agyapong.

Medeama also had a free kick close to the Kotoko area but was blocked by Dickson Afoakwa.

Kotoko were very dominant and nearly grabbed the opener on the stroke of half time but Mukwala's ball missed the post by a whisker.

Medeams started the second half better and had an early free-kick which was saved by Danlad Ibrahim.

But Kotoko took the lead in the 59th minute through a solo Nicholas Mensah goal as he received a pass from Augustine Agyapong on the right side and beat the Medeama defender before curling home into the far corner from an acute angle.

The home side tried their best to level but Kotoko stood strong despite finishing the game with ten men as Serge Zeze was shown two yellow cards.