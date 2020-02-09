2 hours ago

Black Stars center back Nicholas Opoku played for his new side Amiens in their 2-1 defeat to Monaco at the Stade de la Licorne on Saturday.

The Ghanaian who is on loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese joined the struggling French side during the January transfer window.

Opoku who was playing in his third game for his side lasted the full duration of the game and did his best but it was not enough to prevent his side from losing after taking the lead.

He formed a solid centre back partnership with Cameroonian Aurelio Chedjou but they conceded two late goals.

Amiens took the lead through Serhou Guirassy in the 9th minute of the first half before Wissam Ben Yadder and Islam Slimani scored late to break the hearts of the home team.

The former Club Africaine man's loan deal will only be made permanent should the Unicorns who currently lie 19th avoid relegation in the French Ligue 1.