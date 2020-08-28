1 hour ago

New signing Nicholas Opoku is set to make his second debut for his new club Amiens on Saturday when they travel to face Le Havre.

The Ghanaian center back was announced as the latest acquisition by the French Ligue 2 side on Friday after spending the second half of the 2019/2020 season there.

He joined Amiens SC on a season long loan deal from Italian Serie A side Udinese.

Amiens is facing a defensive crisis as veteran Aurelien Chedjou is injured forcing Emmanuel Lomotey who is a midfielder by trade to play there last week in their 1 nil triumoh over AS Nancy but he also sustained an injury and is out for Saturday's game.

Nicholas Opoku will be forced to fill in for the team after barely training with his teammates after signing today.

The 2 year old will be hoping to feature prominently and help the club gain promotion back to the elite division.