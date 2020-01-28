1 hour ago

Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku has touched down in France to sign with struggling French Ligue 1 side Amiens.

He will be joining from Udinese in the Italian Serie A where has has struggled to get regular playing time.

The defender will be joining Amiens on an initial six month loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for 4.5 million Euros shoul the defender excel and also help Amiens stay in the French ligue 1 this season.

Nicholas Opoku will undergo a mandatory medical tests when he passes he will then put pen to paper on a six month loan deal with the French side.

He joined Udinese from Tunisian side, Club Africaine in 2018 and has so far made 22 appearances for the white and blacks.