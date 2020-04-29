1 hour ago

Nicholas OPOKU of Amiens during the Ligue 1 match between Amiens and Toulouse at Stade de la Licorne on February 1, 2020 in Amiens, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

The future of Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku at French ligur 1 side Amiens is up in the air after the annulment of the French Ligue 1.

He joined Amiens in the January transfer window parent club Udinses for a reported fee of €500,000 with an option to make the deal permanent for €5 million.

The deal was subject to certain conditions being met which includes helping the club avoid relegation in the French Ligue 1.

But as it stands now the French league has been annulled as announced on Tuesday by the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe that the 2019-2020 sporting season is over as they slow try to reduce the strict lock down restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide.

Both clubs are expected to meet and resolve the issue at hand as to whether the Ghanaian will revert to his mother club with the Italian league set for a resumption in June or stay with Amiens for a reduced fee.

The 22 year old Ghanaian defender made seven appearances for the French side since joining in January.