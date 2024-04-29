41 minutes ago

Nico Williams, the Spain attacker of Ghanaian descent, has spoken out against racial abuse in football following an incident during Athletic Club's match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.

Williams, who was subjected to racial abuse by some supporters of Atletico Madrid during the game, expressed his dismay at the continued occurrence of such behavior.

In a post-match interview, Williams emphasized that racial abuse is not normal and called for an end to such behavior.

He acknowledged the existence of "stupid people everywhere" but stressed the need for change.

"It’s not normal to be abused because of your skin. I know there’s stupid people everywhere but it has to change," Williams said.

Despite the distressing incident, Williams highlighted the support he received from players of Atletico Madrid, who stood in solidarity with him against racism.

“Atletico Madrid players supported me, they understand me. It’s unacceptable to hear monkey sounds. I saw and heard three guys doing it,” he added.

Despite the adversity he faced, Williams demonstrated resilience by continuing to play and even scoring a goal for his team amidst the challenging circumstances.

His courage and determination serve as a reminder of the ongoing fight against racism in football.