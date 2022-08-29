22 minutes ago

Nico Williams grabbed an assist for his side, Athletico Bilbao, as they defeated Cadiz 4-0 on Monday in the Spanish La Liga game.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian started the game with his elder brother Inaki Williams with his brother opening the scores.

He provided the assist for the third goal scored by Alex Berenguer in the 78th minute as he assisted with a header.

Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the La Liga season on Monday evening as his side face Cadiz.

The new Ghana striker run onto a back pass before rounding the Cadiz goalkeeper and sliding home from an acute angle to score the opener in the 23rd minute.

Williams could have bagged a first-half brace but missed a penalty kick after a cross from his brother Nico Williams struck the hands of Cadiz defender Espino.

He stepped up and sent the ball into the palms of Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma as the spot kick was saved in the 34th minute.

After recess, the pacy striker was taken off after sustaining an injury with Guruzeta his replacement scoring the second goal for his side.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.