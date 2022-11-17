1 hour ago

Nico Williams scored his first-ever goal for the La Furia Rojas on Thursday in their 3-1 friendly win against minnows Jordan.

The 19-year-old winger came on from the bench and quickly made his presence felt as he had the ball in the net but it was ruled out.

But in the 83rd minute, his goal will stand as he received a pass from Yeremy Pino inside the penalty box before firing fiercely across goal with his left foot into the left bottom corner to make it 3-0 for Spain.

Ansu Fati and Gavi has earlier scored twice for Spain but late in the game Jordan scored a consolation goal with the last kick of the game.

Nico Williams made his Spain debut in September 2022 during the UEFA Nations League game against Switzerland.

He is the younger brother of Black Stars striker Inaki Williams who was capped once for Spain before switching to play for Ghana.

Nico Williams made his debut in Spain's 2-1 loss against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League before providing the assist for Alvaro Morata's winner against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League game.

The 19-year-old will play for Spain at the World Cup which will effectively extinguish any future dream of playing for Ghana.