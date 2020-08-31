3 hours ago

Prophecy by Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church that former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for 2020, John Dramani Mahama, will emerge victorious in the upcoming December 7 polls has been strongly disputed.

“It was a big lie from that guy Gaise after he ate heavy ‘kokonte’ he had that dream,” the Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo fumed.

The popular prophet took to his Facebook Wall to make the five deep prophecies of what he claimed he saw coming while predicting a win for the opposition NDC against the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In what appears to be attack to discredit the Man of God on ‘Dwabirem’ show, Mr Akplooo said there is no way flagbearers from the two main parties will win the polls apart from LPG.

“Mahama or Akufo-Addo none of them is going to win. God has also revealed to me spiritually that LPG with me as their flagbearer will win,” Mr Akplooo told the people of Ashanti region.

“The support I have to win is massive and God has told me I will be the one to win. With NPP and NDC support combined, LPG will beat them”, he bagged.