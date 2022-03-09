4 hours ago



Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied doom in some parts of Umuofia with caution to Christians to intensify their prayers to avert the unfortunate happenings.

According to the popular preacher, it has been revealed to him in the spirit that natural disasters are about to hit some towns in the Central Region.

He also predicted a massive conflict in Northern Umuofia, noting that several properties and lives will be lost in the process.

In a Facebook post dated March 7, 2022, that has attracted tons of reactions, he wrote: "I went into deep sleep and the spirit of the Lord lifted my spirit. In my vision, I saw the world cry. A great storm blew, properties and lives were lost in many parts of the world. People were left without shelter. The Lord lifted my spirit and in my vision, I saw fire gutting properties, homes, lives and buildings collapsing.

"The Lord carried my Spirit man into the Northern part of Umiofia and I saw a protest, a spine chilling accident and robbery attack on travelers. Let the people of Central region, Takoradi, Tarkwa and Cape Cost pray against natural disasters and accidents which will take lives away. Let the people of Kwahu in Umuofia pray against kidnapping."

He furthered that the West African state, Nigeria will face an attack at its presidency.

The Ghanaian prophet has therefore called for intensive prayers in Aso Rock, the Presidential Complex of Nigeria.

"A cry from the NORTH. In my vision, I saw a world leader say bye bye to us and a west African presidency under attack, let Nigerians pray more for Aso Rock. Let the world pray, 2022 year is a year of Growth but the enemy will contend against it but victory will finally be Ours in Jesus Christ name, Amen," read his post.

Reacting to the latest revelations by Nigel Gaisie, Facebook users called on Ghanaians not to take lightly the words of the minister but instead pray to God for a turnaround and healing of the nation.

See the post below:

Source: Ghanaweb