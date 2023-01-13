3 hours ago

The Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the republic, should take his personal security seriously because he has seen a vision.

Nigel Gaisie asserted that he has called a few government appointees to alert them about the impending threat against the president and urge them to take the president's security seriously.

The man of God added that all of his forecasts on the 31st night were inspired by God and advised Ghanaians not to joke about it.

“As I previously mentioned, Ghana will see a number of events this year. One thing I have seen is that the security in the Northern area, specifically Bawku and Jomoro should be taken seriously, as well as the president's personal security, both need to be enhanced…Ooo I have told people that matter in his life about it. I called Afenyo Markin to tell him about it and suggested that the president's protection should be taken seriously because I have seen a vision,” Nigel Gaisie said in an interview with Onua TV.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, during the 31st-night watch service released a number of prophecies that he claims are bound to happen in 2023.

Gaisie outlined prophecies that relate to a nation he claimed was called ‘The Republic of Yempɛ Nokware’ – a nation that bears similarities with Ghana.

He issued a disclaimer at the beginning of his prophecy session at the 2022 watch night service, stating that his words were of the spiritual and not the physical world.

“I want to say this is a disclaimer, I am in the spirit and I am in the church behind the pulpit. I am not talking in my human sense, I am talking as a spiritual person.

“The intention is not to cause fear and panic, prophecies are utterances led by the spirit of God through vision, trans and dreams and our five senses,” he added.

He mentioned three scriptures that backed his position on prophecies being divine and continued: “On the strength of these scriptures, I repeat again, I am not prophesying to the nation and people of Ghana.

“If you are in Ghana, you can respectfully log off or switch off your TV, I am prophesying to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware.”

The prophecies bordered on his newly found republic where there were copious pronouncements on a number of West African countries and on global events relating to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and the Vatican.

Source: Ghanaweb