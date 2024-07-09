21 minutes ago

Niger coach Badou Zaki has expressed confidence in his team's ability to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Following the draw held last Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, Niger finds themselves in Group F alongside Ghana, Sudan, and Angola.

The Black Stars of Ghana, four-time winners of the competition, are considered the group favorites. However, Zaki sees opportunities for his team despite the tough competition.

"We are in an affordable group. We have every chance of qualifying," Zaki stated. "Ghana is a football country with a selection of great professionals, but it is not the team of five or six years ago. Even at home, they can lose."

Zaki also praised Angola for their impressive display during the last AFCON, noting their modern and fast style of play. "Angola showed a good face during the last CAN with beautiful, modern, fast football.

It is a selection that has shaken up the big teams in Côte d'Ivoire."

Regarding Sudan, Zaki acknowledged their strong performance in World Cup qualifiers but remained confident in Niger's capabilities.

"I know Sudan very well. They are first in their qualifying group for the World Cup. They will be dangerous, but we know our strengths and we know that we can go far."

The top two teams from each group will secure automatic qualification for the AFCON tournament, which is CAF's biggest event on the continent.

The qualifying series will commence in September 2024, determining the 24 nations that will compete in Morocco.