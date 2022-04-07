46 minutes ago

WAFU Zone B has confirmed Niger as the host Nation for the 2022 U-20 Cup of Nations.

The biennial tournament which serves as qualifiers for the Totalenergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Niamey – Niger from Saturday, May 7 to Friday, May 20, 2022. Reigning champions Ghana will compete with Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and host Niger for the trophy.

The Black Satellites came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the 2022 Championship at the Stade Charles De Gaulles in Porto Novo, Benin.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito's team are currently preparing for the 2022 tournament at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.