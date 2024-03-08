2 hours ago

The stage is set for an intense showdown as Nigeria and Morocco face off in the opening match of the women's football competition at the 13th edition of the African Games, set to take place in Cape Coast on Friday.

This Group B encounter promises high-octane action and fierce competition as both teams vie for early dominance on the pitch.

Nigeria, a dominant force in African women's football, enters the tournament with confidence and determination to retain their title. With a rich history of success, the Nigerian team aims to assert their dominance from the outset.

Coach Chris Danjuma highlighted the team's mentality, emphasizing that "In every competition, Nigeria is the team to beat." With a squad brimming with talent and experience, Nigeria is poised to showcase their championship pedigree right from the start.

On the other hand, Morocco, under the guidance of coach Lipoff Dimitri, approaches the tournament with a focus on improvement and competitiveness.

Despite facing formidable opponents, the Moroccan team remains undaunted and ready to compete at their best.

Coach Dimitri expressed the team's mindset, stating, "We are here to improve and find solutions to better ourselves," highlighting their determination to make an impact in the tournament.

Adding to the anticipation, Moroccan player Salma Tammar emphasized the team's objective of preparation for the upcoming World Cup 2024.

"Our objective is to play well and prepare for the upcoming World Cup," Tammar stated, underlining the importance of a strong performance in the African Games as a stepping stone to future success on the global stage.

As the African Games kick off, all eyes will be on Nigeria and Morocco as they take to the field, ready to deliver an enthralling spectacle that sets the tone for the competition ahead.