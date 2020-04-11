1 hour ago

National Organizer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Clement Boateng, has expressed disappointment in the Government of Nigeria for closing their land borders to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nigeria closed its border as it recorded its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the government, Boss Mustapha disclosed that the closure would last for four weeks.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo’, the GUTA National Secretary was of the view that the Nigerian government should have informed member States of ECOWAS before proceeding to take such action.

He bemoaned the Nigerian government for failing to give prior notice to neighbouring countries like Ghana, knowing that closing the border abruptly would cause major problems to traders and business tycoons who use the border.

Clement Boateng told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Thursday, April 2, 2020 that Nigeria is becoming authoritarian government in the Sub-Region and it’s about time for ECOWAS to bring them to order.

“Nigeria thinks they are the biggest economy in the Sub-Region and so would want to dictate to us. It’s about time that the ECOWAS Commission calls Nigeria to order because we all belong to the Commission. So, if there is the need to close the border, you have to inform your member States to give a prior notice to their citizens that from this period, every person must do his or her business before the period," he lamented.

Mr. Boateng however advised traders in the country to use other means to transact business.

“We have advised our traders that they should look for other options," because the Nigerian borders will not be opened for them any time soon until the pandemic is dealt within the country, he said.

Source: peacefmonline