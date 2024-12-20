2 hours ago

As the Nigerian national team prepares for the highly anticipated first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) final qualifier against Ghana on Sunday, Coach Daniel Ogunmodede shares his insights with CAFOnline.com.

In this exclusive interview, he discusses the team's preparations, strategies, and the broader significance of this fixture.

Below is the full Q&A:

Considering the critical nature of this upcoming two-legged tie against Ghana, we have been working diligently and passionately in our preparation. We are focused on honing our strengths, addressing weaknesses, and strategizing specific tactics tailored to face Ghana's formidable team. The players have shown great commitment and dedication during training sessions, and we’re confident we are well-equipped to face the challenge head-on.We have been meticulously analyzing Ghana’s gameplay and identifying key areas where they excel. Though it’s been challenging to gather sufficient information on individual players due to the visibility of their league, we’re devising tactical strategies to capitalize on our strengths while exploiting potential vulnerabilities in Ghana’s approach. Our team is prepared to adapt dynamically during the match to neutralize their strengths effectively.

The inclusion of players from various clubs has positively influenced the squad's dynamics and chemistry. It has brought together a diverse group of talented individuals, each contributing unique skill sets and experiences. This diversity fosters unity, enhances adaptability, and strengthens our collective performance on the field.Managing the pressure and expectations surrounding such a high-stakes game against our intense rivals is a key focus. We emphasize mental fortitude, maintaining a clear focus on our game plan, and instilling confidence in the players to perform at their best. Embracing the rivalry as motivation rather than anxiety is central to our approach.Selecting the final squad has been a challenging process due to the pool of talented players available. We evaluate players based on form, fitness levels, recent club performances, and tactical suitability. Positional requirements and team balance are also crucial in ensuring we have the best lineup for success.

Several players have stood out for their dedication, skill, and leadership. Buchi has been exceptional, and Nduka’s leadership qualities are noteworthy. Papa is another standout. They have set high standards in training, showcasing versatility and inspiring their teammates.Achieving balance is pivotal. We’ve focused on maintaining disciplined defensive shapes while ensuring quick transitions to exploit attacking opportunities. Our emphasis is on teamwork, effective communication, and versatility to maintain equilibrium on the field.The team has embraced our coaching philosophy, which prioritizes teamwork, tactical intelligence, and dedication. We aim to instill discipline, resilience, and creativity in our performances, and this is evident in their training and matches.We emphasize focusing on the present moment, respecting our opponents, and channeling the rivalry into positive motivation. Effective communication and mental preparation have kept the players focused solely on the game.I remind the players that this match reflects national pride. It’s not just about qualification—it’s about representing Nigeria with passion, integrity, and determination. Their performance carries the hopes and dreams of an entire nation.Playing the first leg away presents a unique challenge, but securing a win would give us a psychological edge and demonstrate our resilience. It’s crucial to showcase our quality and character to set the tone for the rest of the tie.Adapting players to different playing styles and maintaining fitness levels have been challenging. We’ve addressed this through rigorous training sessions, video analysis, and fostering a strong sense of teamwork.Our dynamic playing style, depth of talent, and adaptability give us an edge. The players’ determination and strong work ethic further boost our chances against Ghana.Qualification would be monumental. It offers a platform to showcase local talent, raise the profile of the domestic league, and inspire the next generation of footballers.I approach such games with calm focus and strategic planning. Leading Nigeria to victory would be a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team.