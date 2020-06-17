39 minutes ago

The Nigerian government says it is developing a three-year action plan for its response to the pandemic.

It also said it is not yet safe to reopen schools and other places where large gatherings could take place.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told journalists that the pandemic "will be with us for a long time and we shall keep learning as we go along".

He said the response plan covers the short, middle, and long term effects of the pandemic.

Tracing, testing, and case management will also be driven by data and evidence.

The minister decried what he described as an escalation in the level of non-compliance with social distancing and wearing face masks especially in markets and motor parks.