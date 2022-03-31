Dr Kabungo died at the hospital, where he was rushed to after collapsing during a stampede that followed the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with the Black Stars.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year's after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate on an away goal rule.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

In a statement released by the NFF Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, he disclosed that the CAF medical officer died off cardiac arrest.

“The NFF commiserates with the world football governing body – FIFA; the Confederation of African Football; the Football Association of Zambia, and the family of Dr Kabungo on his sudden passing”.

“His death pains us very much and we are in a state of deep shock,” Sanusi said while giving an account of what happened to Kabungo who was the match’s Doping Control Officer.

” According to the information from our own Medical Officer, Onimisi Salami, who was appointed by FIFA as the game’s medical officer, Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team,” he added but said as he (Sanusi) was heading to the dressing room of the Nigerian team, the General Coordinator, Kabore Bosilong from South Africa had called his attention to the scene.

“Kabungo suddenly started gasping for breath. The match’s FIFA Security Officer, Dixon Okello from Uganda, also witnessed the incident.

“We tried to resuscitate him there and then, but when this did not appear to be working, we put him in an ambulance and rushed him to Cedar Crest Hospital in Apo, where he gave up the ghost.

“It is a very sad incident and one is shocked that some persons have been putting a terrible slant to the whole thing by saying he was beaten up by fans. That is a lie.

“He died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest,” the NFF official insisted.

Meanwhile, Footballghana.com understands FIFA is analyzing the event and will soon come out with a decision.