The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is currently engaged in fresh contract discussions with Super Eagles head coach José Peseiro following the team's commendable performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite his existing contract expiring at the end of February, the 63-year-old Portuguese tactician is being pursued for a potential extension by Nigerian football authorities.

Despite interest from other countries and clubs, including Zamalek of Egypt and the Algeria senior national football team, the NFF remains hopeful that Peseiro will continue his tenure with the Super Eagles.

Since joining the team in May 2022, Peseiro has made a significant impact on the Super Eagles, leading them to a runner-up finish in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they narrowly lost 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast.

In recognition of his achievements, he was honored with the Order of the Niger by President Bola Tinubu.

Should negotiations prove successful and Peseiro accepts a new contract, his immediate focus will shift to the upcoming challenge of facing South Africa's Bafana Bafana in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.