Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda have begun coronavirus immunisation programmes under the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative, becoming the latest African countries to do so.

Health workers will be among the early beneficiaries of the AstraZeneca jab in all three.

In Nigeria, Cyprian Nyong - a doctor who has been taking care of Covid-19 patients since March last year - was the first to get the jab at a hospital in the capital, Abuja.

Some other 150 health workers were also injected.

Nigerian health officials say President Muhammadu Buhari and other senior figures will be immunised in public to help boost confidence in the programme.

In Kenya, ministry of health official Patrick Amoth was the first to get the jab.

Ghana and Ivory Coast started vaccination drives earlier this week.

Angola, DR Congo and Gambia have also received supplies under the international initiative.