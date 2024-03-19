2 hours ago

Nigeria has appointed former player Finidi George as the interim head coach of the national team, the Super Eagles, for their forthcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali during the international break.

Following the conclusion of Jose Peseiro's contract on February 29, which left the Super Eagles without a coach, the NFF embarked on a quest to find a suitable candidate to fill the vacant position.

Ultimately, they entrusted Finidi George with the responsibility of leading the team in the interim period.

A statement released by the Super Eagles' social media handle provided insights into Finidi George's initial interactions with team officials, marking the commencement of his tenure as head coach.

A caption accompanying the post read, "Coach George Finidi has held a meeting with Super Eagles team officials as he leads the Super Eagles in international friendlies against Ghana and Mali #SoarSuperEagles."

The appointment of Finidi George brings a wealth of experience to the Super Eagles, given his illustrious playing career and coaching credentials.

With the team gearing up to face Ghana's Black Stars in their first friendly match, George's leadership will play a pivotal role in steering the Super Eagles towards a positive outcome.

Preparations have already begun for the upcoming encounter between the Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars in Morocco, setting the stage for an enthralling showdown between two West African footballing powerhouses on Friday, March 22.