4 hours ago

Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday morning thwarted a June 12 protest in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canisters, The PUNCH reports.

The protest began around 08:30 am and was going on smoothly with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

The protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, took to their heels and scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.

One of our correspondents, who was covering the protest and streaming it on Facebook Live, also ran for cover as the security operatives bombarded the demonstration ground.

Our correspondent cannot confirm whether or not any arrest has been made as of the time of filing this report.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the police on Friday, staged a show of force in different states in the country, warning protesters to stay in their homes but the protesters had vowed to march on the streets against injustice and poor governance.

Source: The Punch